OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491. 6.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

