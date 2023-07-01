Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Update

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the May 31st total of 447,700 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncorus Stock Performance

Shares of ONCR stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Oncorus has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.70.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.48).

Institutional Trading of Oncorus

About Oncorus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 74.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.

