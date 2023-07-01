Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Update

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the May 31st total of 447,700 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Oncorus Stock Performance
Shares of ONCR stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Oncorus has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.70.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.48).
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.
