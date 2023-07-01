Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,260 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

