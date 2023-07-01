Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3,738.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,185 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,954. The firm has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

