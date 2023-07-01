Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $323.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

