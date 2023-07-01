Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.48 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.48 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05121892 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,276,774.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

