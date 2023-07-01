Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Up 152.7% in June

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,700 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the May 31st total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,144.3 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Shares of OVCHF remained flat at $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $9.77.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

