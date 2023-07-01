Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $295,417.65 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $295,417.65 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00343902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.07 or 0.00947797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00545150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00158664 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,711,113 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.