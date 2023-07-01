Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 1,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

