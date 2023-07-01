Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $1,785,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after buying an additional 542,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,553,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -148.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

