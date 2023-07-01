PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and approximately $600,224.49 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

