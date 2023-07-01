Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $988.65 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $988.65 million and $35.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006686 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 986,890,936 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

