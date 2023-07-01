Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.70 EPS.
Paychex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
