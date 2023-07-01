Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.70 EPS.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

