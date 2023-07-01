Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.70 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.87. 2,943,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,557. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,147,000 after buying an additional 505,812 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.