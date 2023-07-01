Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.70 EPS.
Paychex Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of PAYX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.87. 2,943,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,557. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
