Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXFree Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.70 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.87. 2,943,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,557. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,147,000 after buying an additional 505,812 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

