Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.31 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 72.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

