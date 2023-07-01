Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $321.20 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.13 and its 200 day moving average is $299.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

