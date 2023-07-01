PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.77. 35,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 43,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.67.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $93,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,359,191 shares in the company, valued at $18,158,791.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,446 shares of company stock valued at $210,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 74,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 64,502 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

