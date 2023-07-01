Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $976,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

