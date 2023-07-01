PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.17

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 240561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PGTI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,819,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,648,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,543,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

