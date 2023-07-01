Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $47,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.