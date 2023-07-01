Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PBAXU stock remained flat at $10.91 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

