Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

(Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.