Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Up 0.6%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 56,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 232,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.
About Pilbara Minerals
Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
