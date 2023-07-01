PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 109.3% in June

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the May 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,083,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,711. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

