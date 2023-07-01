PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 109.3% in June

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the May 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,083,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,711. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
