Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Up 0.6%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. 1,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $65.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

