Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POCI remained flat at $6.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.43. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Precision Optics

Separately, TheStreet lowered Precision Optics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Optics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precision Optics in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Optics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Optics in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Optics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

