Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 7th

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLTL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP 600 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several different factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.

