Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 7th

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PLTL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.