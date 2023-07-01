Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-$4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$698.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.16-4.24 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.