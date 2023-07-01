Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.