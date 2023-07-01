Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.16-4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.24 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 12.49%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

