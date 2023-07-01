Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.79 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00013090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $73.07 million and $1.79 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,594.57 or 1.00023017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.96213551 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,972,256.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

