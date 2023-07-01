ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:OILK)

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OILK opened at $40.68 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OILK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

