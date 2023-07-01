PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Trading Up 1.7%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.5932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.67%. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

