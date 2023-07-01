PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in June

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,226. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

