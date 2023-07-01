PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in June

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,226. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
