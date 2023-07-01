Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Cut by Analyst

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Busey has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

