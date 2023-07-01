Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Cut by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,608,000 after purchasing an additional 678,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,753,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,976,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

