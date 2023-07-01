Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.25%.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

