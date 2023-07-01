Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 5.3% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

