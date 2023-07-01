Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Acquires 14,611 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises 3.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVRE. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,996,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 731.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 182,297 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,646,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,811,000 after buying an additional 150,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AVRE stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $286.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.