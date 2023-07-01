Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

