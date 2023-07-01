QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $522.92

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, QUASA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $522.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,587.60 or 1.00041583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137471 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $350.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

