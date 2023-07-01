QUASA Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $522.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,590.01 or 1.00012136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137471 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $350.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

