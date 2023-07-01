QUINT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,860.05 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $704.72 million and $9,860.05 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

