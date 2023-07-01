Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.27 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $39.27 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002856 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006652 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012154 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

