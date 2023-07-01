Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAFLF remained flat at $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. Raffles Medical Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Get Raffles Medical Group alerts:

About Raffles Medical Group

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.

Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.