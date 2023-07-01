Raydium (RAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.09 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Raydium has a market cap of $43.81 million and $4.09 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,433,974 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

