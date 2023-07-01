Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Increased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for 2.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RJF opened at $103.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

