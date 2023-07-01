REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 648,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,151,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

REACT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £14.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at REACT Group

In other news, insider Michael Joyce bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,264.46). 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

