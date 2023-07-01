Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Shares Up 5.8%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 3,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 59,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Reborn Coffee Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 124.21% and a negative net margin of 109.53%.

Institutional Trading of Reborn Coffee

About Reborn Coffee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REBN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.