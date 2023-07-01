Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Shares Up 5.8%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 3,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 59,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 124.21% and a negative net margin of 109.53%.
Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.
