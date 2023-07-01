Record plc (LON:REC) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.45 Per Share

Record plc (LON:REC – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Record Trading Up 5.2 %

LON REC opened at GBX 98 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.20. The company has a market capitalization of £195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 1.13. Record has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.30).

About Record

Featured Stories

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

