Record plc (LON:REC) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.45 Per Share

Record plc (LON:REC – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Record Trading Up 5.2 %
LON REC opened at GBX 98 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.20. The company has a market capitalization of £195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 1.13. Record has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.30).
About Record
